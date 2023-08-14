Accident on U.S. 52 causing traffic delays

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A vehicle crash is causing delays for drivers along U.S. 52 in the South Point area, according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.

Dispatchers said a vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the intersection of U.S. 52 Eastbound and County Road 144.

They said one person has been transported from the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The Fayette Township Fire Department said traffic is backed up in the area and the traffic pattern has changed due to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

