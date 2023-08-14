Arrest made after fentanyl found inside home

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Athens County Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant pertaining to drug activity at a home in Chauncey and discovered fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

On August 4, 2023, detectives reported the location of suspected Fentanyl at the home at 64 Mill Street.

Sheriff Smith states “This residence has been under investigation due to citizen complaints of suspected drug activity. The residence and occupants were found to be connected to an ongoing investigation and arrest of two individuals trafficking narcotics from Columbus to Southeastern Ohio.”

The suspected fentanyl was sent to the BCI labs for chemical analysis.

Carrie Perkins May, 40, of Chauncey, Ohio, was arrested for a violation of parole and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Units were assisted by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Adult Parole Authority, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Requests for other charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

