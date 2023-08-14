First Warning Forecast | Fall-like this week, summery next week

How hot will we get?
First Warning Forecast (8-15-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While there will be a few isolated sprinkles possible throughout the day today, things are looking absolutely splendid for your Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and fairly comfortable temperatures widespread throughout the entire area. After 6 PM, these showers should be expected to be on the decrease as daytime heating is lost, and drier air begins to move in.

Overall weather is expected to be fantastic for the day on Wednesday as well, with completely dry conditions expected. A bit of fog can’t be ruled out as well, though. Heading into the day on Thursday, some brief warming will be present, before another front pushes through during the evening and overnight hours. This front will drive some shower activity overnight Thursday night into Friday. Nothing is expected to be severe, which is good news.

Friday, more comfortable temperatures are expected as well, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. High pressure will continue to dominate the area for the weekend, before it moves off to the south and east later on in the weekend. This will bring about much warmer temperatures, soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the time we hit the beginning of next week - a precursor to a much hotter and summer-like week next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested
generic graphic
Body found in creek
A vehicle crash is causing delays for drivers along U.S. 52 in the South Point area, according...
Accident on U.S. 52 causing traffic delays
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law on Monday a bill that will provide...
Governor Justice postpones Tuesday events; cites doctor’s orders

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (8-15-23)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 15th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Improving Skies
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 15th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast