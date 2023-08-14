Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Tornado confirmed in Athens County on Saturday
generic graphic
Body found in creek
Deputies searching for driver accused of a hit-n-run.
Police searching for driver of hit-and-run
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV
Deadly ATV Crash
Man killed in crash involving ATV

Latest News

Huntington St. Joseph celebrates first day of school
Huntington St. Joseph celebrates first day of school
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population....
Peacock vasectomies planned in Florida town
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
KWTX News 10 at Five
BREAKING: Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison