Human trafficking arrest at 'spa' in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A human trafficking arrest linked to an unregistered business was made over the weekend in Huntington, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint, James Cissell, 60, of Midway, Kentucky, is accused of knowingly aiding and abetting human trafficking.

Documents state Cissell was seen at the location of the Oasis Spa at 5840 Ohio River Road dropping off and picking up different girls.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office does not have any record of the Oasis Spa at 5840 Ohio River Road on file as a registered business in the State of West Virginia.

Officials say Cissell was also observed leaving two bags of food and kitchen items at the facility.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement interviewed four men that reported receiving sexual acts in return for payment at the Oasis Spa and surveillance showed that the women inside did not leave the location and stay within the business throughout the week.

A search warrant was executed at the Oasis Spa, officials say.

A woman at the spa told investigators she was in the United States illegally and was smuggled in through Mexico.

Also, officials reported finding what appears to be a ledger with Cissell’s name, along with the amount of $4,000. Officials believe this indicated some sort of money had been transferred to Cissell.

While the woman interviewed did not say she was forced to work at the business, she told officials that she was working to repay her debt for entering the United States and that debt was owed to her family in Chine.

“Victims of human trafficking usually do not have original proper documentation to support their justification of being in the United States. This complainant believes this is to be accurate based on the photocopied documentation found during the execution of a search warrant,” the criminal complaint stated.

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual, aiding and abetting human trafficking.

Further information has not been released.

