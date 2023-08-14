Huntington St. Joseph celebrates first day of school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another school in our region opened their doors to students Monday.

St. Joseph in Huntington welcomed back their students for another year of learning.

“There’s just so much that goes into it, so were just super excited,” Principal Carol Templeton said.

Templeton said administrators have worked all summer long to prepare for the first day, and says she hopes the students feel appreciated.

“You know, I would like for them to think we are one big family, academics are very important to us as is athletics and service to the community as well,” Templeton said.

Students say the school has instilled crucial life skills into the forefront of their minds.

“Me as a freshman I was not prepared for anything, and I think that St. Joe has really prepared me for what I want to do and shown me how I can get what I want to do,” Obianuju Uprecious Uba said.

Above all else, administrators with the school say, they want everyone to accomplish their goals together.

“It’s all about being part of a family and enjoying the year and helping each other to be successful,” Templeton said.

