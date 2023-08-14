Night time thunder “muted” by lack of daytime sun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The overall weather remained relatively tranquil on Monday. After a morning high water event in Gallia Ohio (no serious flash flooding), the weather held tame courtesy of the cloudy skies. In summer it’s a fact of weather life that sunshine often acts as the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rains and high winds. In this case, the sun appeared late in the day but was unable to fuel more than a few gusty cells before dusk. Still some showers and downpours did populate the doppler radar scope scan along I-64 between Grayson and Kenova by 6pm. These cells were destined to run along the interstate into Putnam, Kanawha and nearby Lincoln Counties.

Tonight, most areas will get a shower and non-severe thunderstorm. Gusty winds can blow as the showers move in. Overnight as showers depart, patchy fog will form where the rain falls hardest. Lows will dip back in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will see a drop in humidity and a commensurate rise in sunshine. Bluer skies amidst friendly clouds will pump highs toward 80 by day’s end.

Wednesday will start rather cozy with temperatures near 60 then with warming sun and highs near 80 by day’s end will be realized.

By the second half of the week, temperatures will hold sway in the 80s by day and low 60s at night which will be fine for Summerfest in South Charleston and WV Hillbilly Days in Lincoln County. Expectations are we should heat back to3ward 90 by the weekend under mainly dry sunshiny conditions.

