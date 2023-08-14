Police in Floyd County looking for truck involved in hit and run crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find one of the vehicles involved in a hit-and-run crash this weekend.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that the truck was involved in the crash Sunday evening on Route 194 near the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

We know that the crash involved the truck and another car, but police did not release any additional information about how many, if any, people were injured.

If you know where the truck and the driver might be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 606-886-6711 or Floyd County Dispatch at 606-886-6171.

