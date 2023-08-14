Queen of Clean | How to keep flowers fresh
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
What you need:
• Water
• Sugar
• Lemon juice (or real lemons)
• Liquid chlorine bleach
• Large water jug or container
• Measuring utensils
• Flower vase
How to:
1. Mix into a water jug:
• 1 quart: water
• 1 tablespoon: sugar
• 2 tablespoons: lemon juice
• 1/2 teaspoon: liquid chlorine bleach
2. Stir together
3. Pour into flower vase
4. Add flowers with freshly cut ends
5. Repeat every three days
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
