Queen of Clean | How to keep flowers fresh

For mroe information, go to QueenofClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What you need:

• Water

• Sugar

• Lemon juice (or real lemons)

• Liquid chlorine bleach

• Large water jug or container

• Measuring utensils

• Flower vase

How to:

1. Mix into a water jug:

• 1 quart: water

• 1 tablespoon: sugar

• 2 tablespoons: lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon: liquid chlorine bleach

2. Stir together

3. Pour into flower vase

4. Add flowers with freshly cut ends

5. Repeat every three days

