SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three men are behind bars, facing charges in connection to an incident that left a 15-year-old injured and shots were fired toward a home.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after a 911 call about a fight and gunshots on Sunday, August 13, 2023, around 11:16 p.m.

An investigation revealed two men had assaulted a 15-year-old along S Preston Street in Portsmouth.

The juvenile was later treated at the hospital for a broken bone and other injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller to 911 told deputies two men in a vehicle pulled up making threats and one stuck a gun out of the vehicle window and began shooting towards a house along S Mathiott in Portsmouth.

Investigators did find that at least one bullet did hit a nearby vehicle parked in the yard.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and suspects.

The man accused of shooting toward the home was located and detained at his home along N Mathiott.

The firearm used was also recovered.

James Keith Phillips, 35, of Mathiott Street, was arrested and charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or in a habitation, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise, and felonious assault.

Phillips is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Jordan Huffman, 22, of New Boston, Ohio, and Hagen Metzler, 22, of Wheelersburg, Ohio were also arrested in connection to the incident and charged with felonious assault.

Both are being held on a $20,000 bond.

All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.

