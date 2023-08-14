Styling a dorm room

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Debbe has been providing professional interior design, home, and lifestyle advice for more than 35 years as a expert in her field. Today on Studio 3, she shared dorm room decorating do’s and don’ts for students going off to college, as well as how to make a dorm room warm and cozy.

Not only is Debbe a practicing interior designer, she is an interior design educator, author, a member of the Interior Design Society, and holds a seat on the National Board of Directors. Debbe is also a member of the American Society of Interior Designers.

