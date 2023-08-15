$3.9 million in funding to Boyd County organizations

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Economic boosts are on the way to Boyd County.

Governor Andy Beshear awarded over $3.9 million to area agencies and organizations.

“A sense of community here and a willingness to get things done is why families keep choosing Boyd County,” he told those in attendance at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center. “It’s why major companies are going to be choosing y’all too.”

$1.3 million will go towards renovations and new exhibits for the second and third floors of the museum into the Clark Family Discovery Center and Interactive History Museum. The second floor will hold a center for children and the third floor will be a history museum. The renovations will include an art gallery, conservation storage for the museum’s extensive artifacts collection and ADA-compliant bathrooms.

Another $1.3 million will support the creation of a health science simulation training lab for Ashland Community and Technical College health sciences programs.

$436,794 is going to Boyd County to resurface all of Daniels Fork Road (4.4 miles). A recent sewer project and a slip repair has left the road in need of resurfacing. This project will improve travel quality for motorists using State Route 5 to State Route 503.

$20,000 is going to the city of Ashland to support a one-day event for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

“It helps us out quite a bit, because a lot of our residents are, you know, always calling us asking us how they get rid of these items,” said Jack Hunter, the Ashland Public Services Director. “That allows us for a cleaner environment -less items going to the landfill.”

“From the History of the Highlands we’re gonna teach our kids about where we got to where we are now, to the roads making us safer, from the investment in schools and to economic development long overdue,” said District 100 State Rep. Scott Sharp “I’m very happy we’re doing it.”

Governor Beshear said awarding funding to areas like roads, schools and the City of Ashland keeps Kentucky enticing to economic developers long term.

“We are in the best three year period of economic development in our history, more jobs, everywhere around the state,” the governor said.

“We have our lowest unemployment rate we’ve ever seen and we’re going to turn that into 30 years of economic prosperity.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.