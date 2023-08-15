ACTC awarded grant funding by Ky. Gov. Beshear

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Community and Technical college has big plans for the future.

During a news conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the college would be getting $1.3 million for upgrades. The college was one of a few organizations to be awarded money.

Todd Brand, Chief Academic Officer with ACTC, said the plan is to build a state of the art integrated health science lab to help simulate the hospital experience.

This is going to be a lab used for training both for our students and also for King’s Daughters Medical Center, who is one of our largest employers and one of our great partners in the area. They didn’t have a simulation facility; ours needed upgrading.

Students said this grant is only going to help grow the program.

Emma Borders is a student at the school and said the current simulation program they have is very hands on.

“Simulation is like practice for us, it’s very realistic. The mannikins can talk to you; they communicate with you,” Borders said.

April Smith is also a student and said having this grant is really going to help.

“So that gives you more opportunities for like pre-op, post-op, ICU, all of the different interactions from other departments,” Smith said.

“Well, I think that it will draw a lot of people to this program and the school, and it will give us more supplies -- newer supplies -- and it will just give a lot of opportunities to the school, I think,” Borders said.

The college said their goal is to have a “Simulation Day,” where their five programs can come together and work in unison.

The five programs are licensed practical nursing, associated degree nursing, medical assisting, radiography, and surgical technology.

ACTC said as soon as they receive the grant, they plan to start making changes.

