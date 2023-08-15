Arrest made following hit-and-run crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash along Route 194, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports Trimble Thacker, 33, of Prestonsburg was arrested Monday on charges of leaving the scene of accident, operating a vehicle without a license, and having no insurance.

The hit-and-run occurred near the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

No other information has been released.

