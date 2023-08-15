Arrest made following hit-and-run crash in Floyd County

(WCJB)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash along Route 194, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports Trimble Thacker, 33, of Prestonsburg was arrested Monday on charges of leaving the scene of accident, operating a vehicle without a license, and having no insurance.

The hit-and-run occurred near the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

No other information has been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested
generic graphic
Body found in creek
(Source: MGN)
Tornado confirmed in Athens County on Saturday
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 14th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Another “Alert” Day

Latest News

The Appalachian Film Festival starts this weekend
The Appalachian Film Festival starts this weekend
Ways to improve classroom acoustics with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Ways to improve classroom acoustics with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 15th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast