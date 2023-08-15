Dash and body cameras on horizon for Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

Thanks to federal grant money, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is exploring options of dash and body cameras.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to federal grant money, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is exploring options of dash and body cameras.

Chief Deputy Doug Adams says the new additions will help build trust and transparency within the communities they serve.

“Video is hard to dispute. All of our actions are caught on video, crimes can be caught on video, DUIs can be caught on video,” Adams said.

When it comes to filling out reports or going to court, for example, Adams says these recordings will give deputies a chance to look back on how the scene played out and note any details they might have missed but the cameras picked up.

The video is also aimed to help squash ‘he said/she said’ scenarios.

“We get a lot of false allegations of misconduct, and 90% of the time it’s to try and get out of the charge they were in. This will help us and protect all the guys showing there was no misconduct, and it shows the actions of the person you were interviewing, too,” Adams said.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is going through a 30-day trial period, testing out a company’s dash and body cameras.

Adams says once they make a final decision, he estimates deputies will be equipped with the cameras within the next six to eight months.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested
Two people fell 80-100 feet from a cliff Sunday. It took rescuers 7 hours to get them back to...
Death reported after 2 fall from cliff
generic graphic
Body found in creek
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law on Monday a bill that will provide...
Governor Justice postpones Tuesday events; cites doctor’s orders

Latest News

Dash and body cameras on horizon for Cabell County Sheriff's Office
Dash and body cameras on horizon for Cabell County Sheriff's Office
ACTC awarded grant funding
ACTC awarded grant funding by Ky. Gov. Beshear
Man sentenced to 15 years for deadly shooting
Man sentenced to 15 years for deadly shooting
WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 15
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 15