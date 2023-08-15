First Warning Forecast | Fall-like this week, summery next week

How hot will we get?
First Warning Forecast (8-15-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While there will be a few isolated sprinkles possible throughout the day today, things are looking absolutely splendid for your Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and fairly comfortable temperatures widespread throughout the entire area. After 6 PM, these showers should be expected to be on the decrease as daytime heating is lost, and drier air begins to move in.

Overall weather is expected to be fantastic for the day on Wednesday as well, with completely dry conditions expected. A bit of fog can’t be ruled out as well, though. Heading into the day on Thursday, some brief warming will be present, before another front pushes through during the evening and overnight hours. This front will drive some shower activity overnight Thursday night into Friday. Nothing is expected to be severe, which is good news.

Friday, more comfortable temperatures are expected as well, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. High pressure will continue to dominate the area for the weekend, before it moves off to the south and east later on in the weekend. This will bring about much warmer temperatures, soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the time we hit the beginning of next week - a precursor to a much hotter and summer-like week next week.

