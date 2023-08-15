Governor Justice postpones Tuesday events; cites doctor’s orders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has postponed his scheduled events for Tuesday in Huntington and Point Pleasant.

After signing several bills Monday, the Governor made his way to Morgantown to meet with Retired Major General Jim Hoyer.

“After that, I had a pre-scheduled appointment at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to address discomfort in the SI joint in my back,” said the Governor. “This issue had been bothering me for a few weeks due to awkwardly twisting the joint.”

He said under the care of medical professionals at WVU Medicine, he received a routine injection to alleviate the joint pain. The doctors told him to avoid driving for 24 hours.

“So because of this, I have decided to postpone my planned events in Huntington and Point Pleasant that were initially set for tomorrow. Instead, I will be rescheduling these events,” the Governor said.

There has been no word on when these events will be rescheduled for.

