At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested
generic graphic
Body found in creek
A vehicle crash is causing delays for drivers along U.S. 52 in the South Point area, according...
Accident on U.S. 52 causing traffic delays
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law on Monday a bill that will provide...
Governor Justice postpones Tuesday events; cites doctor’s orders

Latest News

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury.
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Saving time and money this back-to-school season
Saving time and money this back-to-school season