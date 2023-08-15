Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of stealing more than $10,000 in copper wiring is behind bars, according to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnold Mosley Jr. was arrested on Monday.

He’s charged with theft by unlawfully taking a utility service line over $10,000 and possession of burglary tools.

Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.

Further information has not been released.

