Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring

Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of stealing more than $10,000 in copper wiring is behind bars, according to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnold Mosley Jr. was arrested on Monday.

He’s charged with theft by unlawfully taking a utility service line over $10,000 and possession of burglary tools.

Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.

Further information has not been released.

