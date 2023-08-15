Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Kanawha County was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for a child pornography crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Billy Eggleston, 50, of St. Albans, also must have a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eggleston became sexually involved with an underage girl to get photographs. Investigators say he took more than 60 photos of the girl in his bedroom as she was sleeping.

Investigators say Eggleston then transferred the photos to his desktop computer and admitted to having nearly 5,000 videos and images of child pornography on that computer and a memory card.

“Through his vile actions, Mr. Eggleston has proven to be a threat to the law-abiding residents of his community,” said Special Agent in Charge Derek W. Gordon of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C. in the release. “The severity of his sentence displays the degree of danger that he presented.”

