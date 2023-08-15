Marshall University moves in first-year students

Marshall University moves in first-year students
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University on Tuesday welcomed in their newest batch of students.

The annual move-in day saw first-year students load their belongings into the place they will call home for the next school year.

Established students hope this can be a smooth transition for the fresh faces stepping foot on campus.

“Seeing a big group of girls who are all best friends and (knowing) that we all met at college, it is definitely reassuring knowing there are things and people here that they can get involved with ... and feel at home here,” Marshall junior Ashley Bohm said.

Some students are excited for the new chapter but say they still feel nervous.

“I like to honestly meet new people, but its kind of weird where I am leaving my actual home ... I am leaving my family that I have always known,” first-year student Serenity Williams said.

Marshall University officially begins classes on Monday Aug. 21.

