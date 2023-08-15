Men arrested for abuse, neglect of incapacitated adult

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested last week on allegations they were starving an incapacitated adult, according to the West Virginia State Police.

John and Christoper Slinn of Looneyville, Roane County, West Virginia, were arrested on August 09, 2023.

The victim told troopers John Slinn, who is his caregiver, would not give him any food after he was caught ‘stealing’ food out of the freezer.

John Slinn is accused of only providing the victim with a sandwich a day over a period of four to six months, troopers say.

During the investigation, EMS responded for a welfare check and were met by John Slinn and Christopher Slinn.

EMS crews report they were refused access to the victim.

EMS also say both men became hostile.

Medical crews say the victim was severely dehydrated and extremely malnourished.

Both were arrested for obstructing emergency medical services, along with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult due to starving the victim.

Both have been released on bond at this time. This investigation is being conducted by the WVSP Spencer Detachment and more charges are expected to be filed, officials say.

