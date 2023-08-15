Multiple crews reach two who fell over cliff

Two people fell 80-100 feet from a cliff Sunday. It took rescuers 7 hours to get them back to...
Two people fell 80-100 feet from a cliff Sunday. It took rescuers 7 hours to get them back to the top of the cliff. One was flown to the hospital.(Google Maps)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person was rushed to the hospital after two people fell over a cliff in Grahn.

It happened Sunday afternoon. Multiple agencies from multiple counties responded.

Carter County Emergency Management Director Adam Stapleton said two people fell 80 to 100 feet over a cliff. It took crews seven hours to get both people back to the top of the cliff.

Stapleton said one person was flown to the hospital, but no other information has been released.

