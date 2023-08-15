Nice stretch of weather ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the very humid air on Monday, Tuesday felt fantastic with much lower humidity and temperatures struggling to get much higher than the 80-degree mark in the afternoon. Wednesday will present much of the same, and even as temperatures rise into the weekend, humidity stays quite low. Eventually, a heat wave looks to establish itself over the region for the start of next week.

Tuesday evening sees a partly cloudy sky with a few sprinkles possible across Ohio and northern West Virginia. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

For Tuesday night, expect just a few clouds with areas of fog. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Wednesday starts with low clouds and areas of fog in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky as the day goes on. Outside of a few random sprinkles, the day stays dry. Humidity also remains low, and high temperatures only rise to the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry during the daytime hours as high temperatures climb to the mid 80s.

A quick-passing cold front brings the opportunity for a few sprinkles or a light shower Thursday night into early Friday.

Otherwise, dry weather persists into Friday as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend is summed up by ample sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s on Saturday and approach the 90-degree mark on Sunday. However, humidity still looks to stay low.

Eventually, humidity creeps up on Monday and Tuesday with continued sunshine. High temperatures rise to the low 90s both days.

