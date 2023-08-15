Nice stretch of weather ahead

It will feel more like fall on Wednesday.
Forecast on August 15, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the very humid air on Monday, Tuesday felt fantastic with much lower humidity and temperatures struggling to get much higher than the 80-degree mark in the afternoon. Wednesday will present much of the same, and even as temperatures rise into the weekend, humidity stays quite low. Eventually, a heat wave looks to establish itself over the region for the start of next week.

Tuesday evening sees a partly cloudy sky with a few sprinkles possible across Ohio and northern West Virginia. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

For Tuesday night, expect just a few clouds with areas of fog. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Wednesday starts with low clouds and areas of fog in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky as the day goes on. Outside of a few random sprinkles, the day stays dry. Humidity also remains low, and high temperatures only rise to the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry during the daytime hours as high temperatures climb to the mid 80s.

A quick-passing cold front brings the opportunity for a few sprinkles or a light shower Thursday night into early Friday.

Otherwise, dry weather persists into Friday as high temperatures stay in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend is summed up by ample sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s on Saturday and approach the 90-degree mark on Sunday. However, humidity still looks to stay low.

Eventually, humidity creeps up on Monday and Tuesday with continued sunshine. High temperatures rise to the low 90s both days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested
Two people fell 80-100 feet from a cliff Sunday. It took rescuers 7 hours to get them back to...
Death reported after 2 fall from cliff
generic graphic
Body found in creek
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law on Monday a bill that will provide...
Governor Justice postpones Tuesday events; cites doctor’s orders

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 15
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 15
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Fall-like this week, summery next week
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (8-15-23)
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (8-15-23)