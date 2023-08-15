Sheriff’s office looking to identify theft suspects

Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Sheriff's office needs help finding stealing suspects
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help locating individuals they claim are responsible for stealing several items.

They said the theft happened at the State Road Garage at Millers Creek just after 3 a.m. Monday.

The following items were stolen:

  1. 2019 F-250 crew cab truck with DOH stickers
  2. Cub Cadet zero turn 48 inch mower
  3. John Deere zero turn 54 inch mower
  4. Various tools including Stihl weed whackers, Stihl chainsaws, and a felling pull trailer.
