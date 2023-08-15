String of car break-ins reported in Pinch

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies are working to identify two people possibly linked to a string of car break-ins in the Pinch community of Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred on Ridgemont Drive in Pinch and Quick Road in Pinch during the overnight hours between August 14th and August 15th, 2023.

Deputies took the first report in the 2200 block of Quick Road on Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m. after a man reported two of his vehicles were broken into overnight while parked outside of his home.

The homeowner reported that multiple items were stolen from inside the vehicle, including a wallet, debit card, a North Face backpack, and an Apple iPad.

Deputies responded to another break-in call around 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive in Elkview. Two people were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a car parked outside of the home. After an unsuccessful attempt, the two are seen taking off.

Shortly after, deputies responded to another break-in reported in the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive. However, nothing was reported damaged or missing.

Approximately $500 worth of property has been reported stolen following this string of break-ins.

Deputies say the vehicles the suspects did manage to get into were left unlocked.

Deputies remind neighbors to always secure vehicles and caution when leaving valuables inside.

Currently, deputies are working to determine if these incidents are related.

It is believed that other vehicles in the area may have been victimized.

Deputies urge citizens to contact the sheriff’s office if they discover tampering or theft of their vehicles.

Deputies are asking neighbors in the area with video surveillance to please review the overnight footage.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred on Ridgemont Drive in Pinch and Quick Road in Pinch during the overnight hours between August 14th and August 15th, 2023.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred on Ridgemont Drive in Pinch and Quick Road in Pinch during the overnight hours between August 14th and August 15th, 2023.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred on Ridgemont Drive in Pinch and Quick Road in Pinch during the overnight hours between August 14th and August 15th, 2023.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

