Veterinarian warns of tick nymphs in tri-state region

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ticks have been rampant this year, especially through our region.

One veterinarian in Proctorville has been seeing more cases of tick nymphs. It’s the stage ticks are in before they reach their full adult size.

“The numbers have drastically increased in the last five to eight years in our region. We are in a hot zone,” said Dr. Mike Dyer at Proctorville Animal Clinic. He is warning the community about ticks at one of their smallest stages, when they become nymphs.

“Ticks have a two-year life cycle,” Dyer said. “A female tick lays thousands of eggs, and those eggs in that first year turn into larvae, then they graduate to nymphs.”

Tick nymphs, although much smaller, pose different threats than when they grow to become adults.

“The nymph stages are so tiny, they’re hard to detect under the fur of an animal and it’s hard for us to feel them on our skin, so they can be on you and you not realize it,” Dyer said.

You can usually feel adult ticks crawling around, and Dyer says they’re not too attracted to humans, while nymphs are about the size of a pen mark and they prefer all mammals, including us humans.

“Even on myself on my farm I’ve found the nymph stages on me and didn’t know they were there,” Dyer said. “It may look like a freckle or a small mole.”

Tick bites can bring a variety of diseases, which is why Dyer recommends you check your kids head to toe when they come in from playing outside.

“Go over their entire bodies and look for them sooner rather than later,” Dyer said. “Don’t wait until the next day, as soon as they come in if they’ve been outside, just a good going over to check their skin.”

Dyer says it’s important to get your pets on tick medication because if they get ticks, they can bring them inside and spread them.

