Ways to improve classroom acoustics with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sound travels better in some rooms than in others - it all has to do with acoustics.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four with some ways to improve acoustics in a classroom setting.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.