2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generates more than $37M dollars for local economy

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generated an estimated $37.2 million dollars for the local economy and brought in visitors from all over the country for the five-days of summer fun.

City officials announced the numbers during a news conference Wednesday, saying more than 220,000 people visited the city for the event.

“Directly supporting nearly 8,000 jobs and generating a total economic impact of $37.2 million, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta continues to positively impact our Capital City and the region,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Together, with the support of our community and partners, we will use this forward momentum to guide us as we plan for 2024 – helping ensure more folks can experience the nostalgia, energy, history and excitement of this summertime staple.”

According to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, 20 percent of visitors traveled more than 50 miles to attend--coming from cities like Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cincinnati, Ohio.

In the Regatta’s first year back in 2022 after a hiatus, the event brought in more than $31 million dollars.

“The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta represents the best in our community-a spirit that transcends socio-economic boundaries, bringing citizens and visitors together in celebration and camaraderie,” said Alisa Bailey, President of the Sternwheel Regatta Commission.

Highlights of this year’s event included professional wrestling, a classic car show, parades, two nights of fireworks and headlining acts Flo Rida, Kool & the Gang, Jo Dee Messina and Better than Ezra.

City officials say planning is now underway for the 2024 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, although dates have not yet been announced.

