3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a resort fire that left three firefighters in need of dehydration treatment is under control.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a resort fire that left three firefighters in need of dehydration treatment is under control.

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on S. Ocean Boulevard.

Department spokesperson Capt. Jon Evans says the fire originated from the resort’s bowling alley.

Everyone inside the resort was evacuated. Evans says it is not clear if they will be allowed back inside Wednesday. As of now, some guests are being taken to sister properties of the Captain’s Quarters Resort, such as Landmark Resort, Evans confirmed.

After getting the fire under control, crews worked to get the guests’ belongings out of the rooms. Myrtle Beach police confirmed they are also responding to help with guests’ needs.

Video from a witness shows smoke coming from the resort earlier in the morning.

Credit: Tim Boswell

Besides the three firefighters, no injuries have been reported. All three are expected to be okay, according to Evans.

Horry County and North Myrtle Beach fire rescues also responded to the scene to help firefighters battle the flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Crews are still working on putting out hot spots
Crews are still working on putting out hot spots (WMBF)
photo from the scene
photo from the scene(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department said Mudd’s body was found in a freezer at a home in Cross...
Man sentenced in murder case
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest
Hardy said there will be a line on the state income tax return in 2024 that allows West...
Gov. Justice signs bill to clarify property tax credit
WSAZ's Martina Bills speaks with the American Heart Association and Cabell County Schools about...
Journey Through Parenthood | Raising awareness about the dangers of vaping, part 2