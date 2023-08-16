3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a resort fire that left three firefighters in need of dehydration treatment is under control.

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on S. Ocean Boulevard.

Department spokesperson Capt. Jon Evans says the fire originated from the resort’s bowling alley.

Everyone inside the resort was evacuated. Evans says it is not clear if they will be allowed back inside Wednesday. As of now, some guests are being taken to sister properties of the Captain’s Quarters Resort, such as Landmark Resort, Evans confirmed.

After getting the fire under control, crews worked to get the guests’ belongings out of the rooms. Myrtle Beach police confirmed they are also responding to help with guests’ needs.

Video from a witness shows smoke coming from the resort earlier in the morning.

Credit: Tim Boswell

Besides the three firefighters, no injuries have been reported. All three are expected to be okay, according to Evans.

Horry County and North Myrtle Beach fire rescues also responded to the scene to help firefighters battle the flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Crews are still working on putting out hot spots (WMBF)

photo from the scene (WMBF)

HAPPENING NOW: Large Fire Rescue presence here outside Captains Quarters Resort. Fire is under control. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/OQlq8uCmTW — Samuel Shelton WMBF News (@SamuelSheltonTV) August 16, 2023

