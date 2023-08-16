Adele helps couple with gender reveal

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby. (Credit: WABC, Shantelle Lord, CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABC) - A New York couple enjoyed the gender reveal of a lifetime courtesy of superstar recording artist Adele.

It is a moment that Shantelle Lord and Chris Dare will never forget.

On Saturday, the couple attended Adele’s concert in Las Vegas.

Signs are not allowed, but they brought in a folded-up, custom-made flag that caught Adele’s attention.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God, I would love to do a gender reveal,’ and she’s like ‘Bring them down, bring them down,’” Lord said.

This will be the couple’s first child, and they wanted to be surprised. So they had the sex of their baby written on a note and placed it in an envelope that remained sealed until the mother of all reveals.

“It’s a boy. It’s going to be a very blessed baby boy,” Dare said.

Lord said as they were going back to their seats, they saw people in the audience wiping away their tears. She says it was a “wholesome moment.”

In the video, Adele said she was “so honored to do that.”

“That was so lovely,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police say
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal