Cabell County welcomes students back to school

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday morning started with an entourage of supporters.

The Cabell County Schools bus garage was lined with staff, who brought signs and warm greetings, to send off drivers for the first day of school.

It’s an annual tradition that highlights the importance of those behind the wheels of the buses that will deliver the precious cargo to school. This sendoff signified the first day of school in Cabell County.

Barboursville Middle School, which opened their doors to students and administrators, say they could not be more excited.

“(I) cannot wait to meet all the students and get ready for a great year,” Barboursville Middle School Principal Kerri Brown said.

The school is a place where hard work is instilled and togetherness is promised.

“The best part is the sense of community, the community that we live in but also the community that we build within the school,” Brown said.

That community, made up of students like sixth-grader, Siah Bradley, who felt all of the emotions on the first day.

“I am a bit excited, scared, anxious and nervous,” Siah said.

His mom Danielle, says she feels the emotions, too.

“It is nerve-wracking, but it is a good thing because I think he is going enjoy it more than he expects,” Danielle Bradley said.

