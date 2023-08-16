Cancer center to host 5K

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Leonard Lawson Cancer Center is hosting a 5K event called Color of Courage. It is no longer a color run, but they are keeping the name from years past.

Dr. Mohamad Khasawneh, an oncologist and hematologist at Lawson Cancer Center, said this fund goes straight to the patients.

“So the 5K fund relies on donations from people in the community. Employees of the cancer center and the proceeds go to help our cancer patients with their co-pays, gas money and so on and so forth,” Khasawneh said.

Makala Little, a clinic nurse with Lawson Cancer Center, said it also helps with prescriptions.

She also said the hospital has a family-like feel to it.

“You know, week in and week out they are coming here. Weekly, sometimes daily, for chemotherapy and just for office visits here. We keep a very close check on them so we see them very often -- sometimes more than our own family,” Little said.

The cancer center said they are making quite a few changes such as new chemo suites for patients to be treated in.

“So we are always expanding here, radiation just got some new equipment that you can look for,” Little said.

The color run will be Sept. 8, and you can register up until that day.

There will be a community event at the Business Complex on Main Street to help make signs to cheer on those participating in the run/walk. This will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

