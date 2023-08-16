Two Crashes Causing Traffic Congestion on I-64 EB in Nitro

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another crash on I-64 east is causing major traffic delays in Nitro.

A Metro 911 supervisor told WSAZ that a three vehicle crash near the eastbound entrance ramp has traffic backed up.

The supervisor said no injuries were reported.

It’s not known how long it’ll take to clear the vehicles.

This same area is dealing with an earlier crash on I-64 east in Nitro.

In that crash, only one vehicle was involved.

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A one-vehicle crash on I-64 is causing traffic congestion along the Putnam-Kanawha County line.

According to the Metro 911 supervisor, the crash happened around 7:45 am Wednesday at mile marker 45.

The supervisor said while injuries were reported, no one has been transported to a hospital.

Not all eastbound lanes are shutdown, but it is causing traffic to back up.

