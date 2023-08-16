First Warning Forecast | Showers for Thursday night games, Friday night games look great!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Warmer temperatures will be streaming into the area with southerly flow into an area of low pressure to the north of the overall forecast area. This low pressure will push a cold front into the overall area during the evening and overnight hours of the day on Thursday. While this cold front will bring some rain to the overall area, nothing is expected to be severe.

In fact for most of the area, things should be dry until after you’re in bed. However, for those Thursday night Football games, especially in Portsmouth, rain will be something we will be having to deal with, especially during the second half of those games. While it’s not going to be a total washout, you’ll probably want an umbrella for those games to stay dry, dodging some on and off light showers.

These showers will clear by the morning hours of Friday, and things are looking extraordinary for the day! With the cold front past the area, temperatures will look to cool quite a bit throughout the day on Friday. In fact, highs will struggle to reach into the 80s, with most of the area likely seeing temperatures into the 70s. While we stay clear for the Friday night games, temperatures falling in the 50s will require hoodies, jackets, and pullovers.

Fall-like weather isn’t expected to last, however. Temperatures are likely to soar back into the 80s and 90s for the weekend, especially Sunday. While the region is looking to stay dry over much of the remainder of the week, middle 90s are likely to occur by the time we hit next week. Keep those A/Cs cooking, because you’ll definitely need them next week!

