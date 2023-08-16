Gov. Justice announces new hydrogen project and data center campus in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday during a press event about a new site for a hydrogen project and data center in Mason County -- something that leaders in the area say will skyrocket the economy, providing jobs to West Virginians.

“This that we are talking about today is cutting edge, an opportunity beyond belief,” Justice said.

Leaders say Fidelis New Energy will bring this facility to Mason County and will implement technology that will enable production of hydrogen with zero carbon emissions.

“This is a great company, Fidelis,” said John Musgrave, director of the Mason County Development Authority. “The potential is tremendous, and we are just so excited about it. We have been so blessed in Mason County.”

The project’s four-phase construction plan is expected to provide 800 new full-time jobs and 4,200 construction workers with a capital cost of more than $2 billion.

“Having high-paying jobs can help us recruit some of our expats to come back here to work in these great jobs,” said Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

Representatives from Mason County said it will be an asset to all the county has to offer.

“As we bring more jobs in that allows us to bring in more tax money and build better schools and do better for education and all the public services we offer,” said state Del. Jim Butler, R-Mason.

The project will benefit people of all ages and is one that Mason County Superintendent Jim Hardesty said he is hopeful to incorporate this new facility into their career development programs.

“A lot of our career tech programs and also our high school students will work with our local companies to gain real world experience in that simulated workplace and our goal would be to do this with this company, as well,” he said. “So we are very excited.”

