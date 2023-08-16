Gov. Justice announces new hydrogen project and data center campus in Mason County

By Adriana Doria
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday during a press event about a new site for a hydrogen project and data center in Mason County -- something that leaders in the area say will skyrocket the economy, providing jobs to West Virginians.

“This that we are talking about today is cutting edge, an opportunity beyond belief,” Justice said.

Leaders say Fidelis New Energy will bring this facility to Mason County and will implement technology that will enable production of hydrogen with zero carbon emissions.

“This is a great company, Fidelis,” said John Musgrave, director of the Mason County Development Authority. “The potential is tremendous, and we are just so excited about it. We have been so blessed in Mason County.”

The project’s four-phase construction plan is expected to provide 800 new full-time jobs and 4,200 construction workers with a capital cost of more than $2 billion.

“Having high-paying jobs can help us recruit some of our expats to come back here to work in these great jobs,” said Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

Representatives from Mason County said it will be an asset to all the county has to offer.

“As we bring more jobs in that allows us to bring in more tax money and build better schools and do better for education and all the public services we offer,” said state Del. Jim Butler, R-Mason.

The project will benefit people of all ages and is one that Mason County Superintendent Jim Hardesty said he is hopeful to incorporate this new facility into their career development programs.

“A lot of our career tech programs and also our high school students will work with our local companies to gain real world experience in that simulated workplace and our goal would be to do this with this company, as well,” he said. “So we are very excited.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

Cancer Center to host 5K in Pike County, Ky.
Cancer center to host 5K
New Green PK-12 School opens for students
New Green PK-12 School opens for students
One dead in crash; part of roadway closed
One dead in crash; part of roadway closed
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire