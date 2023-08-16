Gov. Justice signs bill to clarify property tax credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 125 Wednesday to clarify confusion around the West Virginia Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit.

Justice was joined by Dave Hardy, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Revenue to explain how the credit works.

Hardy said Wednesday that West Virginians have two options to getting the rebate:

1. Anyone who pays their personal property tax in full by October 1, 2023 will qualify for a 50 percent dollar-for-dollar credit against their 2024 state income tax.

2. West Virginians may also pay half of their 2023 personal property tax by October 1, 2023 and the other half by April 1, 2024 and still get the 50 percent dollar-for-dollar credit against their 2024 state income tax.

Hardy said there will be a line on the state income tax return in 2024 that allows West Virginians to claim the personal property tax credit.

He said 2024 is the transition year and every year after, the rebate will go from a 50 percent rebate to a 100 percent rebate.

Hardy said once the rebate is raised to 100 percent, it will put $140 dollars per year back in West Virginias’ pockets.

Hardy also explained Wednesday that even if West Virginians do not owe an income tax, they may still file a form online or by paper to get their personal property tax rebate through wire transfer or paper check.

”This is an example of good government,” Gov. Justice said. “We recognized a problem and fixed it as fast as we could. This bill brings clarity and relief to West Virginia taxpayers and allows everyone to pay their full vehicle property tax this year without being penalized. We should never punish someone for paying their taxes on time, and this bill ensures that we are treating all taxpayers fairly.”

