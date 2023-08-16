Inmate death investigated by OSHP

Inmate death investigated by OSHP
Inmate death investigated by OSHP(Storyblocks)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an inmate death inside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) in Lucasville, a state Department of Rehabiliation and Correction spokesperson said Wednesday.

The death was reported in recent days.

Other details, including how the inmate died, are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

Murder case headed to grand jury
Murder case headed to grand jury
160 years and going strong!
Meigs County Fair
Cabell County welcomes students back to school
Cabell County welcomes students back to school
Cabell County welcomes students back to school
Cabell County welcomes students back to school