Inmate death investigated by OSHP

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an inmate death inside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) in Lucasville, a state Department of Rehabiliation and Correction spokesperson said Wednesday.

The death was reported in recent days.

Other details, including how the inmate died, are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.