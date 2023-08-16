Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York.
Police cruiser spotted ramming into woman armed with a gun
Mountwest Career & Technical Center offers Culinary Arts program for aspiring chefs
Mountwest Career & Technical Center offers Culinary Arts program for aspiring chefs