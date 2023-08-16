Major development project announced in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Mason County has been selected as the site of a major development project.

Justice announced during a press conference that Fidelis New Energy selected Mason County to be the site of The Mountaineer GigaSystem, a lifecycle carbon neutral hydrogen production facility. Fidelis said the site will also be home to the Monarch Cloud Campus, which is expected to house data centers powered by net-zero hydrogen.

The company said during the press conference that the facility will be able to produce hydrogen with zero lifecycle carbon emissions from a combination of natural gas, carbon capture, utilization, sequestration and renewable energy.

“West Virginia has a long history as an energy powerhouse for our nation, thanks to our hardworking people who know how to get the job done. And now, we’re in a great position to make the most of a new fuel – hydrogen – through this incredible project in Mason County. There’s simply no doubt that Fidelis is going to help shape the future of West Virginia in a major, major way by assisting in the commercial lift-off of some truly exciting new industries,” Governor Justice said.

Justice announced the site will be constructed in four phases and employ up to 4,200 construction workers as well as creating 800 full-time jobs.

Justice and Fidelis said the hydrogen produced at the facility will be used for various purposes, including carbon-neutral hyperscale datacenters, greenhouses, transportation and steel production.

”We are proud to have selected West Virginia as home to the Mountaineer GigaSystem where it can serve as a major anchor and support for the broader ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub,” Pete Hollis, Senior Vice President and Global Head of CCUS of Fidelis said. “The state’s position at the forefront of energy and chemical production in the United States make it a natural choice for a project such as ours.”

Justice and Fidelis said when all four phases of the Mountaineer GigaSystem are operational, approximately 10 million metric tons per year of CO2 would be permanently stored, providing over $100 million in annual revenue to the state or approximately $25 million per phase each year.

“West Virginia has worked hard to build our reputation as an all-of-the-above energy state,” West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair said. “This investment by Fidelis will enable them to use our abundant natural gas resources to produce clean hydrogen energy, which then will be used to power manufacturing sites and more. I am pleased to welcome them to West Virginia.”

