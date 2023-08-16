Man sentenced in murder case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to second degree murder in connection with the death of Cynthia Mudd in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Samuel May was sentenced Wednesday to a determinate term of 40 years.

May plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge in June.

The Charleston Police Department said Mudd’s body was found in a freezer at a home in Cross Lanes in August 2022 after not being heard from for months.

Officers said May admitted to killing Mudd, but said he was unable to give specific details because he “blacked out”.

They say during an interview, May estimated Mudd’s body was inside the freezer for roughly 30 days.

