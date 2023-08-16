Man sentenced in grandfather’s murder

Ironton, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man who was found guilty back in July of killing his grandfather was sentenced Wednesday.

According to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, Kace Pleasant was sentenced to life without a chance at parole on the murder charge.

Anderson said Pleasant was also sentenced 8-12 years on a kidnapping charge.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

A Lawrence County jury found Pleasant guilty back on July 28.

Harold Pleasant’s body was found wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home on South 9th Street in Ironton on October 26, 2022.

Pleasant, who is 23-years-old, will be put into the Ohio prison system and will be assigned to a state prison.

