Meigs County Fair

Fun on and off the midway
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) -Since the mid-19th century, the Meigs County Fair has celebrated life on the farm in rural Ohio.

History buffs will attest Millard Fillmore was president back then!

With a pedigree like that, one would expect the folks in Meigs County have the fair process down pat!

Tony spent a night on and off the midway at one of the area’s top fair. If you like carnival rides, prize steers and motorsports, you will enjoy the story!

