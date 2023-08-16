Murder case headed to grand jury

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a man who faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting is headed to a grand jury in Kanawha County.

Alexander James Hall, who’s in his early 20s, appeared Wednesday before a magistrate for his preliminary hearing. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened Aug. 7 at Carleton Court Apartments in Cross Lanes, claiming the life of Billie Joe Parker, 52, of Spencer, West Virginia.

Investigators determined there was probable cause, and the case will head to a grand jury.

The State called the case’s lead detective and the victim’s daughter as witnesses.

