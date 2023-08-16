New Green PK-12 School opens for students

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first day of school is just around the corner for students in the Green Local School District, and this year students will be starting classes in a brand new school building.

“It’s a great day to be a Bobcat to be able to come to fruition with a project that has been a labor of love for five years,” Superintendent Jodi Armstrong said.

On Wednesday, the Bobcat community came together for a warm welcome at the new Green PK-12 School.

The project has been years in the making.

“To be here in this time when we can bring in a new facility, of course that doesn’t happen all the time ... to be a part of Green local history and be a person who is a small part of that is just amazing and it is my sincere privilege to be able to share this with our kids and community,” Armstrong said.

Along with modernized classrooms and common areas for group work, Armstrong says they’ve been able to improve their opportunities for technology.

The superintendent says one of their next steps is to add on their partnership with Southern Ohio Medical Center to have an on-site, school-based health clinic.

It will be open to the public. However, if a student needs a higher level of care than what the school nurse can provide, they’ll have their own access into the health care center separate from the public.

The superintendent says students will head back to school after Labor Day. During that first week they’ll be on a staggered schedule, so students in each grade level can get familiar with the new space.

Parents say it’s an exciting time that both students and the whole community gets to be a part of.

“Everyone is there for each other. We are one. It’s so exciting for everybody. Not just my children, but the whole community,” Shauna Kirkendall said.

