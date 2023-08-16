New ownership coming to Petals and Silks Floral Boutique

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Petals & Silks Floral Boutique in Teays Valley is feeling bitter sweet to announce the retirement of their beloved owner, Lee Turley. She and her family have been members of the local business community and the new ownership wishes them the very best in their future.

The business will continue to provide the best quality products and service as your local florist under the ownership of Angie Decker.

