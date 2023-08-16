New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
All three will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 14, 2023.
SHERIFF | Shots fired, 15-year-old assaulted; 3 arrested
Two people fell 80-100 feet from a cliff Sunday. It took rescuers 7 hours to get them back to...
Death reported after 2 fall from cliff
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signed into law on Monday a bill that will provide...
Governor Justice postpones Tuesday events; cites doctor’s orders

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Man sentenced for deadly shooting
Man sentenced for deadly shooting
Former Chapmanville officer and K-9 handler arrested in Georgia
Former Chapmanville officer and K-9 handler arrested in Georgia