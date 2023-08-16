One dead in crash; part of roadway closed

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash on MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection of Kenna Drive, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported at 5:54 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are closed in that area.

Our crew at the scene reports a pickup truck, which overturned, and a car were involved.

The South Charleston Police Department is investigating, and the medical examiner was on their way to the scene.

Police say the victim is male.

