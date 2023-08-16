One dead in crash; part of roadway closed

One dead in crash; part of roadway closed
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash on MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection of Kenna Drive, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The wreck was reported at 5:54 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are closed in that area.

Our crew at the scene reports a pickup truck, which overturned, and a car were involved.

The South Charleston Police Department is investigating, and the medical examiner was on their way to the scene.

Police say the victim is male.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

