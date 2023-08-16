Setting expectations, supporting educational efforts at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dr. Tracee Perryman (https://doctor-p.com/) is the author of Elevating Futures: A Model For Empowering Black Elementary Student Success.

She also is the CEO and co-founder of Center of Hope Family Services, where she leads the organization’s mission to improve the life outcomes of individuals and families living in urban settings.

A thought leader and three time author, known for empowering people to engage with their communities and inspire change, Dr. Perryman partners with government and not-for-profit organizations, foundations, and leaders in education to realize results rooted in evidence-based programming.

