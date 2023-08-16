Setting expectations, supporting educational efforts at home

Dr. Tracee Perryman on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dr. Tracee Perryman (https://doctor-p.com/) is the author of Elevating Futures: A Model For Empowering Black Elementary Student Success.

She also is the CEO and co-founder of Center of Hope Family Services, where she leads the organization’s mission to improve the life outcomes of individuals and families living in urban settings.

A thought leader and three time author, known for empowering people to engage with their communities and inspire change, Dr. Perryman partners with government and not-for-profit organizations, foundations, and leaders in education to realize results rooted in evidence-based programming.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

Charleston City officials release numbers showing the economic impact of the 2023 Charleston...
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generates more than $37M dollars for local economy
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man sentenced in grandfather’s murder
AI changing jobs, creating new career opportunities
AI changing jobs, creating new career opportunities
Hot apps and cool tech
Hot apps and cool tech