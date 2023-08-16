Smithers Volunteer Fire Department temporarily closed for restructuring

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SMITHERS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday marks the third day of temporary closure for the Smithers Volunteer Fire Department.

The move comes after Interim Chief Benny Filiaggi, the Board of Directors for the fire department, and town of Smithers administrators enacted the temporary shutdown Monday as part of a long-term reorganization and restructuring plan.

Filiaggi, who declined to be interviewed on camera, said Smithers volunteers are getting trained on more equipment and gear so they can best serve the community.

The move is a first of its kind for neighbors.

“I hope everything will work out, I’m not sure what’s behind the restructuring,” said Jack Dempsey, who lives near the fire department. “I’m anxious to see how it turns out.”

In the meantime, during the shutdown, any emergency response will be handled by the Montgomery Fire Department, where Filiaggi is also the chief.

Armstrong Creek, Boomer and Glasgow fire departments will assist them.

Glasgow Fire Chief Marty Blankenship said if there’s an emergency in an area Smithers serves during the shutdown, those other departments will still be able to provide automatic aid to their communities at home and away.

“We always protect our citizens, they are never left unprotected say if you have a mass incident. Other departments will come in, and that comes down to pre-fire planning, and even during this shutdown the residents of Smithers are still very well protected,” he said.

“With emergency services, there’s a bond, there’s a brotherhood with firefighters, and we take care of one another.”

Wednesday marks the third day of temporary closure for the Smithers Volunteer Fire Department.
